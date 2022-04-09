Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 170,220 shares of company stock worth $10,835,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

NFG stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $71.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

