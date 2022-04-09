522 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NVR by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,293.89 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,250.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,871.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5,149.60.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

