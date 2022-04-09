Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

