Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

