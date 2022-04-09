Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Etienne Montagut Sells 12,655 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LNTH stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,161,000 after buying an additional 73,133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,372,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.