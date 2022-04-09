Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Etienne Montagut Sells 12,655 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LNTH stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
