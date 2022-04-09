Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.39

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 13981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

ONB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

