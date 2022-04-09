Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Sells 40,346 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 40,346 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,521,447.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of X stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $146,173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $77,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

