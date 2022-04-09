Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) PT Lowered to €55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

