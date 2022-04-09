Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

RNA stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $942.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

