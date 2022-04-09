1,313,473 Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,313,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.44% of Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honest by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 198.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Honest by 181.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honest alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HNST opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $423.00 million and a P/E ratio of -10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.