Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 942,048 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 942,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

