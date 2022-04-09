Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 261,029 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 261,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

