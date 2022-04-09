Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 250,373 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ABCB stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.