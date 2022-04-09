Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) vs. Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Financial Comparison

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) and Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Aviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -9.43% -9.30% -2.14% Aviva N/A N/A N/A

Vericity has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviva has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vericity and Aviva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviva 1 3 5 0 2.44

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericity and Aviva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $176.58 million 0.59 -$16.66 million N/A N/A Aviva $45.63 billion 0.45 $2.70 billion N/A N/A

Aviva has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Summary

Aviva beats Vericity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses. The Canada segment refers to the personal and commercial lines insurance products distributed through insurance brokers. The France segment consists of long-term and general insurance businesses. The Italy segment provides savings, investments, pension, and protection products to the life and non-domestic insurance markets. The Poland segment comprises of long-term business and general insurance business in Lithuania. The Other segment includes the long-term business operations in China, India, and Singapore; and life operations in Turkey. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

