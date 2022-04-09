National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $28,865,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $18,411,000.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $725,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,115,125 shares of company stock worth $262,939,670 in the last ninety days.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

