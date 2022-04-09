Strs Ohio Invests $42,000 in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $9,996,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

