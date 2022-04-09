National Asset Management Inc. Invests $259,000 in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $56,219,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 133,055 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.56, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

