BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $400.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.12.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average of $223.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $49,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.