National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $2,215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Several analysts have commented on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.