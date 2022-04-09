Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.25.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.57 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.