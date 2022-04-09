Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,048 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.82% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MESA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 535,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 147,683 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 654,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.76. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.