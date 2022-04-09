UBS Group Lowers Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target to €803.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €813.00 ($893.41) to €803.00 ($882.42) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $603.50.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

