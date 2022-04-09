Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on REMYY. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.86.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

