Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

