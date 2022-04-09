Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MURGY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.07.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.