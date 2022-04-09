Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Pilbara Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.70 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PILBF opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Pilbara Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

