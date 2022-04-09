Barclays Cuts Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target to €65.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €75.00 ($82.42) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTOIY. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Neste Oyj from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $34.43.
About Neste Oyj (Get Rating)
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
