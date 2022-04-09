The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,925.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.66) to GBX 5,300 ($69.51) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.30) to GBX 4,550 ($59.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

