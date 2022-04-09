Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGIFF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $6.24 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.