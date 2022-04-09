B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $67.74

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.74, but opened at $61.51. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 894 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 133,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $161,071.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,351,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

