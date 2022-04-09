HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $40.01. HP shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 686,750 shares trading hands.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

