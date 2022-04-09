IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells $938,000.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $20,621.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50.
- On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.
IVERIC bio stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.45. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $19.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.
About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
