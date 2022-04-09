IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells $938,000.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $20,621.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.45. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

