Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $30.42

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $32.04. Antero Resources shares last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 9,037 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

