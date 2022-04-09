Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.56. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 102,604 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.