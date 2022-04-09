Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $5.71. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 14,564 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,969,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

