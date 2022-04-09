Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.23. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

The stock has a market cap of $591.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

