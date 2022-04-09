BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $13.00 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

