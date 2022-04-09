National Asset Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

