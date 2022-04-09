National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 821,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 198,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.