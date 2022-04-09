National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

