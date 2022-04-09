BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,185 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 67.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

