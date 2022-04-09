Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Carriage Services worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carriage Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market cap of $791.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

