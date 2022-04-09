iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

CMBS stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

