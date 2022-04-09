Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

