Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 208.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $11,542,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 361,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 321,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 163,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,477,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $33.58.

