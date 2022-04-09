Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 119,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

