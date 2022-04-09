Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 685 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.20% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 544,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

