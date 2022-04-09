National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90,997 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $50.38.
