Van ECK Associates Corp Has $94,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $278,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $634.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $616.41 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $734.59 and its 200-day moving average is $803.30.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 77.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $971.20.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.