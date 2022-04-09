Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,405 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.77 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

